Leading family law set 4PB is delighted to announce that Imogen Mellor, formerly of One Pump Court, has joined chambers as of 2nd June 2025. Imogen is a skilled family practitioner with expertise spanning both private and public law children cases. She has acted as sole counsel in private children and care proceedings, as well as international cases in the High Court.

Imogen also has a growing practice in Court of Protection, working on cases that span a wide range of circumstances and needs. As both a family and Court of Protection practitioner, Imogen is a skilled advocate in cases where the two practices intersect. She frequently represents vulnerable individuals, including those with mental health and cognitive difficulties. Furthermore, she is currently learning Sign Language and developing a specialism in working with Deaf clients.

As a trusted advocate in complex and sensitive cases, Imogen focuses on issues involving honour-based abuse and child abuse related to faith or belief. Her experience also extends to immigration law, and her understanding of the challenges faced by migrant clients uniquely positions her to handle family cases involving immigration issues while providing advice on appropriate support networks. The Legal 500 has recognised Imogen as a Rising Star at the Family Bar, particularly in areas concerning children and domestic abuse.

4PB’s Joint Head of Chambers, Charles Hale KC, expressed his enthusiasm, saying “We are thrilled to welcome Imogen to chambers. Her expertise will further strengthen our practice, complementing and enhancing our family law and Court of Protection teams. Imogen is an excellent addition to chambers, and we are so pleased to have her join us.” In anticipation of her new role, Imogen shared, “I am excited for this new chapter at 4PB and look forward to contributing to the exceptional work already underway at chambers.”