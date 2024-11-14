£24 million boost for criminal legal aid

In a bid to address the ongoing challenges within the justice system, the UK government has announced a £24 million increase in funding for criminal legal aid. This funding will directly support solicitors who represent vulnerable individuals in police stations and Youth Courts, helping to stabilize a sector crucial to upholding access to justice.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Shabana Mahmood, explained the importance of this investment, saying, “Criminal legal aid solicitors play a crucial role in our justice system, often carrying out incredibly complex work in challenging circumstances. This is the first step to stabilizing the sector and ensuring that those who take on these cases are properly compensated for their work.”

The funding includes an £18.5 million boost for legal aid work at police stations, where solicitors often work anti-social hours and on short notice, and £5.1 million for Youth Court cases involving serious offenses. The Criminal Legal Aid Independent Review (CLAIR) identified that existing fee structures for this type of work had become outdated, failing to reflect the increasing complexity of cases today.

In addition to fee adjustments, solicitors working in remote areas or regions with limited legal aid providers, including the Isle of Wight, will now have travel time reimbursed. These measures represent the first step in a broader plan to sustain and improve the criminal legal aid sector.

Today’s funding announcement was accompanied by the release of the Criminal Legal Aid Advisory Board’s annual report, which offered additional recommendations to improve the legal aid system. Further adjustments to legal aid fees are expected as the government reviews its budget allocations to support the justice system.