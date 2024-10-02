15 trainees join Ward Hadaway

Leading law firm Ward Hadaway has made a significant addition to its workforce by welcoming 14 new trainee solicitors and one solicitor apprentice. This recruitment initiative is part of the firm's ambitious growth strategy, which is being spearheaded by new managing partner Steven Petrie, who took on the role in May 2024.

The 15 new recruits will be distributed across Ward Hadaway’s three regional offices located in Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle. This expansion brings the firm’s total headcount to over 500 employees. The trainees will embark on a comprehensive two-year training program, with plans to qualify in 2026, while the apprentice is set to qualify in 2030.

Matt Cormack, partner and training principal, expressed his excitement about the new trainees: “It’s my pleasure to welcome the class of 2024 to Ward Hadaway. Securing a training contract with the firm is a testament to the skills and aptitude that our new trainees have demonstrated.” He emphasised the firm’s commitment to supporting its employees throughout their careers, providing a structured training program designed to help them develop new skills and excel in a progressive legal practice.

Ward Hadaway has earned a strong reputation for nurturing the next generation of legal talent. Its annual training programs are highly sought after, with a competitive recruitment process that invites the best students from across the UK to participate in an assessment day. This process aims to select a diverse group of talented future lawyers.

Caroline Jones, emerging talent manager overseeing the training program, highlighted the excitement of welcoming a new cohort each September. She also celebrated the success of recent graduates from the program, noting that seven of them will continue their careers at Ward Hadaway in newly qualified roles. “We pride ourselves on nurturing our people, and several of our senior management team joined us as trainees,” she noted, emphasising the firm's commitment to providing lifelong career opportunities and progression at all levels.

Each of the new trainees will benefit from a bespoke training plan that allows them to explore their interests and contribute to the firm’s success. Jones looks forward to seeing them thrive within the business during their two-year learning journey.

The new trainees are Dania Abu-Harb, Josh Cela, Laurence Colgan, Charlie Davies, Sophie Edgar, Ella Edmunds, Alice Ferguson, Abigail McAllister, Laura McLaughlin, Liam Middleton, Aisha Rutherford, Olivia Smith, Elizabeth Swales, Anna Thorp, and Nick Williams.

Elizabeth Swales, one of the trainees, shared her enthusiasm for starting her traineeship: “My fellow trainees and I are delighted to have secured training contracts at Ward Hadaway. The firm has a stellar reputation for helping mould the legal talent of the future, and it’s inspiring to know that many of the partners and senior people here started where we are now.” She expressed eagerness for the next two years, highlighting the firm's full-service commercial practice, which offers exposure to a diverse range of legal disciplines and pioneering clients. Swales looks forward to supporting her senior colleagues and learning from their expertise.