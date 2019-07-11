MPs launch inquiry into silicosis

A cross-party parliamentary inquiry into silicosis and its impact on construction workers has been begun.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Respiratory Health launched the inquiry on 9 July, working alongside not-for-profit organisation B&CE, and has called for evidence from experts and others with an interest in respiratory health.

Calls for evidence close on 31 August 2019.

Silicosis is a serious occupational lung disease caused by the long-term inhalation of large amounts of tiny particles of silica dust.

It is preventable when the correct precautions are taken; but the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says silicosis is the second biggest risk to the health of construction workers.

Asbestosis takes top position as the number one killer.

Silica is used in a variety of industries including construction, stonemasonry, sand blasting, mining and glass-cutting. It is typically found in concrete, bricks and stone.

When these are c...