Diversity Access Scheme awards scholarships to 10 aspiring solicitors

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

The Law Society of England and Wales’ has awarded 10 scholarships through its Diversity Access Scheme (DAS).

DAS scholarships help improve social mobility and diversity in the legal profession by supporting students who face social, educational, financial or personal obstacles to qualifying as a solicitor.

Since it launched in 2004, the scheme has supported more than 200 aspiring solicitors in pursuing their career ambitions.



Law Society vice president David Greene (pictured) said: “Today, DAS alumni are thriving across the legal sector – in firms, in-house, in local authorities and in the social advice sector. The one thing they have in common is that they have all achieved these careers in the face of real challenges: homelessness, financial instability and disability, to name a few.



“I encourage any aspiring solicitor who is facing particular challenges on their way to qualification to consider applying for a place on the Diversity Access Scheme.”



In addition to financial assistance to undertake their Legal Practice Course, the scheme offers awardees work experience, a professional mentor and networking opportunities.



DAS awardee Kabir Joshi, who has secured a training contract, said: “Being awarded the DAS scholarship is a huge honour for me and has alleviated the enormous financial burden and the associated stress.



“I intend to study part-time and work full-time, completing my training contract at Wilson Solicitors LLP. Here I will continue working on immigration and public law with a focus on asylum and human trafficking claims.



“Receiving the scholarship feels like an acknowledgment of the hardships I, and others, with difficult life experiences face. I feel like it is a just reward for our commitment and our resilience. I am immensely proud to be a DAS awardee.”

Applications for the next cohort of Diversity Access Scheme awards will open again in February 2020.

Ethics Education & Training