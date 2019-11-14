Insightful misconduct

Learning lessons from previous mistakes is an important factor for the disciplinary tribunals when determining sanctions, says Susanna Heley

Insight is an important issue in the world of professional regulation. Regulation is not – in theory at least – about punishment.

Rather, it is one of the ways in which professional standards are maintained, so the ability to learn from past mistakes is a material factor in determining sanctions.

On one level, the relevance of insight as a mitigating factor is obvious. Part of the role of a regulator or disciplinary tribunal is to ensure professionals can be trusted not to repeat their errors.

A principal purpose of suspension and or strike off is to deprive transgressors of the opportunity to reoffend.

Recognising you have done wrong, admitting it and putting things right are often powerful factors in determining whether regulatory action and or sanction is necessary; and if so, to what extent.

But what happens when you don’t think you’ve done anything wrong? If you maintain a robust def...