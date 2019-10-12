The sky’s the limit

It’s a long way from her childhood ambition of stand-up comedy but Suzanne Liversidge is embarking on a monumental new leadership role at Kennedys, and plans to bring as many people as possible with her

The journey to becoming global managing partner of a 255-partner firm is rarely effortless but Suzanne Liversidge acknowledges that, as a gay woman from the north of England, she took more than her fair share of knocks along the way.

On the other hand, she sees the funny side. “I tick so many boxes”, she quips while reflecting on the overwhelmingly positive reception of her appointment as Kennedys global managing partner last month.

“I wouldn’t make an issue of it myself, but I realise that having diverse role models in our legal profession is important”, she says.

“There is a lack of female – and not just female by the way – but a diverse range of role models. And there is a fear in our industry that we don’t address it positively. I don’t think for one minute I’ve been appointed because I’m a female but the fact is I’m the first female, allegedl...