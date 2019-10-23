An ethical conundrum for law firms

Non-partners could face serious financial implications when new SRA rules come into force in November unless firms have adequate insurance cover, warns Gideon Habel

Widely trumpeted changes are arriving with the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) new Standards and Regulations (STARs) this November, but further changes of day-to-day relevance to both firms and individuals have gone somewhat under the radar.

The SRA’s rules that individuals and firms must report suspected professional misconduct are changing to require reporting at a lower threshold than before.

In this article, I look at some of the ethical implications for firms, particularly the compliance officer for legal practice (COLPs), compliance officer for finance and administration (COFAs) and managers; and individual employees.

Through the lens of the SRA’s minimum terms on insurance and the often-significant costs of responding to and defending SRA investigations and prosecution, I probe some of the pressure-points for firms.

The questions don’t lend themselves to easy answers but, in these times of heightened regulatory enforceme...