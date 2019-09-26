Without walls

Contemporary virtual firms founded on ethical principles or other unique selling points, and not price alone, are proving surprisingly successful. Nicola Laver reports

Virtual law firms and remote working are nothing new. Let’s face it, a decade or two may as well be a hundred years in tech years.

What is novel is the growing trend for new virtual firms to be quite deliberately founded on a unique selling point (USP) that successfully differentiates them from others and which drives often phenomenal success.

Today’s virtual firms undoubtedly share common features and face similar challenges. They are leaner (less overheads); greener (minimal carbon footprint); and weather resistant (cloud technology is immune to hurricanes). They also have to deal with the challenges of privacy and data protection.

The desire to facilitate flexible working is traditionally a key driver for the founding lawyers leaving traditional legal practice to go virtual; but that is by no means the only distinguishing feature of the most forward-thinking virtual firms, as three of them illustrate.

Game changers

Aria G...