Fair price, quality work: attracting SMEs

David Kirwan explains why we need to teach SMEs to judge lawyers on quality rather than cost

Small to medium enterprises (SMEs), as the then Minister of State for Skills and Enterprise Matt Hancock MP put it, are the “lifeblood of our economy”.

They contribute 47 per cent of revenue to the UK economy, drive growth and boost productivity.

However, a recent survey showed that the legal sector – one of the many industries that directly serve SMEs - could be letting them down.

According to research by Nesta Challenges to mark the launch of the Legal Access Challenge, a new challenge prize which aims to help more people access legal support through digital technology, SMEs find the legal system difficult to access.

The figures backing up the claims are sobering: two-fifths of SMEs believe the legal system is only set up for big businesses, while eight in ten think it should be easier to check if a problem can be resolved through the legal system.

Yet many legal firms who directly target SMEs in their business plans have been left s...