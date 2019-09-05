To botox or not to botox?

Botched cosmetic surgery could lead to criminal convictions for the practitioner not to mention compensation claims

You look at yourself in the mirror one morning and see a prune staring back at you. Time for botox, you think.

But what if something goes wrong and you discover that the person who administered the botox injections was not the highly experienced practitioner she claimed to be, but a dangerous chancer?

Do you run off to the local police station and report her?

In May 2019, the government launched a new awareness campaign to improve the public’s understanding of the potential risks associated with botched cosmetic surgery.

The campaign was introduced in response to the growing number of people receiving cosmetic procedures from unqualified staff.

Such procedures raise several legal issues, not least whether those members of staff have any criminal liability.

R v Melin (Ozan)

This was the question considered by the Court of Appeal in the recent case of R v Melin (Ozan) [2019] EWCA 557.

The appellant adminis...