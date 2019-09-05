To botox or not to botox?

Botched cosmetic surgery could lead to criminal convictions for the practitioner not to mention compensation claims
You look at yourself in the mirror one morning and see a prune staring back at you. Time for botox, you think.
But what if something goes wrong and you discover that the person who administered the botox injections was not the highly experienced practitioner she claimed to be, but a dangerous chancer?
Do you run off to the local police station and report her?
In May 2019, the government launched a new awareness campaign to improve the public’s understanding of the potential risks associated with botched cosmetic surgery.
The campaign was introduced in response to the growing number of people receiving cosmetic procedures from unqualified staff.
Such procedures raise several legal issues, not least whether those members of staff have any criminal liability.
R v Melin (Ozan)
This was the question considered by the Court of Appeal in the recent case of R v Melin (Ozan) [2019] EWCA 557.
The appellant adminis...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 10 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.