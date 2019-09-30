A ‘no deal’ Brexit and IP protection

Karen Holden and Christine Zembrzuski run through the critical actions businesses need to take to protect their IP post Brexit

Over 70% of a company’s net worth is related to intellectual property, as the impact of Brexit remains uncertain businesses need to prepare for the implications of Brexit on their IP rights, to ensure they are fully prepared when the UK becomes a third country.

EU registered trademarks and designs will remain valid in the remaining 27 EU member states. All EU registered trademarks or registered community designs will have a new UK equivalent trademark or design granted when Brexit is implemented.

The new UK trademark or design will have the same effect as if the trademark or design was registered under UK law. Therefore, the new UK trademark or design will be subject to a separate UK renewal date and renewal fee and, as a new distinct IP right, it may be assigned and licensed separately from the curre...