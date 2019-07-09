How should #MeToo reports be handled?

As the first sexual misconduct prosecutions against lawyers are starting, Susanna Heley wonders whether the current regulatory framework provides a suitable response

The ripples of #MeToo continue to be increasingly noticeable in the law.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority has confirmed the prosecution of a number of individuals in connection with alleged sexual misconduct and has indicated that further prosecutions are in prospect.

Concerns about the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) remain on the political agenda following a BEIS consultation on the issue and extensive commentary surrounding the work of the Women and Equalities Select Committee.

The very fact that the BEIS consultation launched on 4 March ran for only eight weeks rather than the standard 12-week period may be an indication that legislation on the use of NDAs will be enacted swiftly.

The social and political interest in this particular issue – and indeed the issues of sexual misconduct, bullying and harassment in the workplace indicates that the current prosecutions...