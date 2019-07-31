Coastal real estate: key issues around marine licensing and harbour limits

Solicitors who have clients owning, developing or looking to purchase property or land around the coast of Britain need to consider a range of additional legal issues, explains Lara Moore

Many lawyers have clients who own, occupy, develop or wish to purchase properties or land around the coast of Britain.

However, there is a whole range of additional legal considerations that apply to such properties and land, which most lawyers are not familiar with.

Here, we focus on two key areas: marine licensing (which is effectively planning permission in tidal waters but required for a much greater range of activities including maintenance); and land within statutory harbour authority limits.

MARINE LICENSING

Under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 (MCAA), the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) is responsible for marine planning and licensing in the English inshore and offshore areas; and for marine licensing in Welsh and Northern Ireland offshore areas.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has similar responsibilities in relation to the Welsh inshore ar...