Learning from complaints

No one wants to receive complaints but is there a way to turn them to your advantage? Hannah Gannagé-Stewart talks to those in the complaints handling business to see what we can learn from them

With the burden of regulation as it is, firms may be forgiven for having sighed a collective groan of despair last month when the Legal Ombudsman (LeO) reiterated solicitors’ duty to provide costs estimates up front.

Price transparency, after all, has been the buzzword of the sector for some time and the updated rules governing the publication of prices in respect of services such as conveyancing and will writing make such commitments to client care par for the course for many firms.

However, costs remain among the most complained about issues that LeO deals with – around 15 per cent of the complaints the ombudsman sees each year.

The problem, says the complaints handler’s chief executive and chief ombudsman Rebecca Marsh, is less the cost itself and more managing client’s expectations beforehand.

“If I wanted to say something to people, I’d say you need to think about the nature of the service that you are providing”...