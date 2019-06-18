Feet to the fire: making insurers accountable for passing on savings

Despite earlier pledges, the government is yet to set up a framework compelling insurers to turn reduced costs into lower premiums, argues Qamar Anwar

Ministerial speeches are not usually a source of great amusement. But I recall well the sceptical laughter at the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers annual conference in 2016 that met then justice minister Lord Faulks telling delegates that the government “fully expects” insurers to pass on the savings from whiplash reform through lower premiums.

Lord Faulks said ministers shared the concern that insurers would not reduce premiums, but insisted that the competitive nature of the insurance market provided them with “significant incentives” to do so.

“You have my assurance that the government will be holding insurers’ feet to the fire on this” he said.

For some considerable time thereafter, however, there was no sign of the Ministry of Justice making any specific provision for doing so, falling back on the ‘it’s a competitive market’ excuse so beloved of the insurance industry.

However, one of the ...