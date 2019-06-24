Addressing the rehab paradox

NHS Resolution must resolve to change its stance on rehabilitation, argues Victoria Oliver

The NHS is very pro-rehabilitation. Visit their website and search for the term ‘rehabilitation’ and over 2,000 items are returned in the results list.

To quote from NHS England’s publication ‘Commissioning Guidance for Rehabilitation’ rehabilitation “underpins all conditions”.

Yet when it comes to clinical negligence claims, NHS Resolution, the body which deals with claims against the NHS, doesn’t seem to share the NHS’ enthusiasm.

For me, as a practitioner who deals with both accident claims and clinical negligence claims, I am seeing a disparity between the amount of rehabilitation available to those who have suffered their injury as a result of an accident (for example a road traffic accident or an accident at work) and those who have suffered their injury as a result of clinical negligence and I feel this disparity is unjust.

I appreciate this isn’t a ne...