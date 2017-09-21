Know where you’re starting from before you depart

Now that the general approach to a budgeted case on detailed assessment has been clarified by the Court of Appeal in Harrison v University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust [2017] EWCA Civ 791, the debate has shifted to what would amount to a ‘good reason’ to depart from a budget.

This important debate is one all practitioners should be aware of. The welcome guidance in Harrison is important for assessments, but is arguably even more important for the budgeting process itself and the approach to the costs and case management conference.

Contrary to the previous assumption of many, the status of the budget is not a rough guide to the sort of levels of costs that might be capable of being reasonable and proportionate and which can always be subject to a full review at a detailed assessment anyway. The dangers of such a casual approach are now laid bare.