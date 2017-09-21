How to shop for experts

In Vilca and others v Xstrata Ltd and another [2017] EWHC 1582, the claimants were Peruvian nationals claiming for personal injuries sustained during the course of a demonstration at a copper mine in Peru. They sought to bring proceedings in England because the Peruvian mining company had a subsidiary here, and both sides were given permission to rely on experts on Peruvian law at trial.

In the course of pre-trial shenanigans it became apparent that the defendants had instructed one expert (Mr Amado) and then instructed a second expert (Professor Revoredo) in his place. Professor Revoredo had to withdraw from the case as a result of ill health and consequently the defendants were unable to comply with a court deadline for service of her report. With the trial starting in four months’ time, they sought an extension to allow them to instruct a further expert.