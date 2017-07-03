Reforming civil procedure

On 1 June 2017, a set of amendments to the Royal Court Rules, together with 11 new practice directions, came into force in Jersey. These welcomed changes provide more certainty to timescales and costs in the dispute resolution process.

Further, the amendments to the rules and PDs will encourage the early resolution of cases to avoid the need to resort to court proceedings.

These changes mark a sea change in civil procedure in Jersey, which to date has largely followed the practice provided for in the Supreme Court Practice as applied in England and Wales in 1999. While much of that practice will remain, the changes will bring the Jersey process more into line with the Civil Procedure Rules in England and Wales.

Overriding objection