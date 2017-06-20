The invisible export

Recently, the Courts of the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) tweeted on Clyde & Co’s ‘2017 Middle East Deal Study’, which included some very healthy metrics for the DIFC courts, the leading international commercial court in the Middle East. Of the regional M&A parties opting for litigation, 76 per cent now choose the DIFC courts, up from 47 per cent in 2015. Only 6 per cent still choose the English courts. Of those instead preferring arbitration, 84 per cent chose the DIFC-LCIA Rules and 69 per cent the DIFC as a seat, implicitly with DIFC court supervision.

The Commercial Court in London (CCL) doesn’t do social media, nor does it have a website. What it does have is Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas, who recently gave a series of lectures in Dubai, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, and Beijing, marketing the CCL as the ‘ideal’ commercial court, responsive to the needs of international parties whose disputes are increasingly ‘mobile’.