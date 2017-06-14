Engendering confidence in the child maintenance system

Child maintenance continues to be one of the largest thorns in the side of the family justice system, plagued by issues over historical debt, enforcement, and structural inefficiencies.

In the face of austerity measures, the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) now operates a scheme available to those willing to pay, with the government continuing to keep the problem at arm’s length, heavily promoting ‘family-based arrangements’ (wherein parents reach their own child maintenance agreement without relying upon the CMS).