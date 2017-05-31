Service complaint

The reduction in the discount rate from +2.5 per cent to -0.75 per cent, which took effect on 20 March, did a great service to seriously injured claimants, and many would say about time, too.

The Lord Chancellor accepted that claimants should receive full compensation and they should not be expected to risk provision for their future by speculating their damages on the stock market to make ends meet. While the government is currently consulting on how the rate should be set going forward, for now at least seriously injured people will receive proper provision for future care, loss of earnings, housing, and equipment needs.