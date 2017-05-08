Not so clear cut on costs

Amid the focus on budgeting and proportionality, the Supreme Court has returned us to the ‘old’ days of recoverability of additional liabilities, specifically in defamation cases.

In three linked cases, Times Newspaper Ltd v Flood, Miller v Associated Newspapers Limited, and Frost and others v MGN Limited [2017] UKSC 33, the Supreme Court dismissed publishers’ appeals that the recoverability of success fees and after-the-event insurance (together, additional liabilities) infringed their right to freedom of expression and that as a result they should not have to pay them.