Helping clients and charities at HMRC's expenses

Are your clients making the most of tax effective giving to charities through their wills and variation of inheritances from estates? A will, or variation, can help charities more than many clients and solicitors realise. Thanks to the invaluable, but underused, lower inheritance tax (IHT) rate when 10 per cent of a net estate is left to charity, this need cost your clients or their families very little. Sometimes they can actually benefit at the government’s expense.

Lifetime gifts and gifts made by will to charities are free of IHT. However, if at least 10 per cent of a taxable estate goes to charity, the IHT payable on the rest of the estate is reduced from 40 per cent to 36 per cent. The saving means that the gift costs only 24 per cent of the amount going to the charity. Some think that the 10 per cent amount is larger than it is in practice, and thus don’t utilise the opportunity enough.