Trade mark tribunals: Same game, new rules

All firms face the dilemma of deciding what they can do in-house and what needs to be farmed out. Intellectual property can be a particularly difficult field to consider, since alongside traditional contentious work in the High Court, there are the potential boons of non-contentious IP registration work and contentious cases before the tribunals of the UK and European trade mark offices.

The problems often lie in trying to translate contentious experience from one setting to the particular rules and procedures of the other. I just about remember the ‘Clash of the Codes’ rugby matches where rugby union and rugby league teams faced each other – while to a non-specialist they might look like broadly the same game, those that play would suggest it is quite the contrary.