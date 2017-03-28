Wilkinson lives on in Crawley

The case of Wilkinson v City of York Council [2011] EWCA Civ 207 has rightly caused highway authorities difficulties. First, it made a lack of resources irrelevant in considering a highway authority’s defence under section 58 of the Highways Act 1980.

Second, it endorsed the highway authorities’ very own national code of practice as a benchmark in considering whether or not they have exercised ‘reasonable care’ for the purposes of section 58, by which they can be hoisted by their own petard.

Third, it reinforced the point that the correct interpretation of the interplay between sections 41 and 58 of the 1980 Act is that the highway authority has either exercised ‘reasonable care’ (within the meaning of section 58) or not, and it is not a defence to say that lack of ‘reasonable care’ did not cause or contribute to the claimant’s accident.