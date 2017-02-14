Questions of employment tribunal procedure

Civil procedure is a topic which gains a great deal of attention from practitioners, judges, and commentators alike. Employment procedure cases generally do not, as it would appear the 2013 Employment Tribunals Rules of Procedure are a more niche topic with fewer broad questions of interpretation or justice. Nevertheless, some interesting procedural questions have been answered over the last 12 months, which practitioners should bear in mind.

Nursing & Midwifery Council v Harrold [2016] IRLR 30 is a notable recent case on civil restraint orders. It was held that the High Court could impose a civil restraint order in respect of claims to be brought in the employment tribunal using its inherent jurisdiction, despite the fact that the CPR (as amended) do not apply, since the ET is an inferior court. Such orders prevent vexation, oppression, and additionally prevent the unmeritorious waste of court resources, and as such give effect to the overriding objective.