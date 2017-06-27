The power to defeat dementia

With the help of solicitors, future research into dementia can be accelerated to progress and work towards tomorrow’s cure, writes Charlotte Abrams

Dementia is the leading cause of death in England and Wales; it is estimated that 850,000 people in the UK are living with dementia, a number set to rise to one million by 2025. It is currently expected that by 2050, this number will have risen even further, to two million, with one in three of today’s children predicted to develop the condition.

Symptoms of dementia usually include gradual loss of memory and communication skills, and a decline in the ability to think and reason clearly. Dementia can be caused by a number of diseases, with Alzheimer’s being the most common; other diseases that cause dementia include vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and frontotemporal dementia.

Dementia becomes more common with advancing age. The majority of people with the condition are over the age of 65, but it is not an inevitable part of ageing and younger people can also be affected. Around 5 per cent of people with dementia are under 65; this is called early or young-onset dementia, and it affects people in their 40s, 50s, and early 60s.

Currently, no one survives dementia, yet

There are treatments that can help with the symptoms for a short amount of time, but they do not slow the progression of the diseases that cause dementia, and there is currently no cure. A recent study revealed that the number of people dying from the condition is set to quadruple by 2040, which is why Alzheimer’s Research UK is powering world-class studies with the aim of bringing about the first life-changing treatment by 2025. It is our vision that, through pioneering research, we will one day live in a world where people are free from the fear, harm, and heartbreak of dementia.

One in three of our research projects are funded by gifts in wills

Gifts in wills are crucial to ensuring we achieve our vision. They fund a third of our life-changing research projects, and these vital gifts are driving us closer to breakthroughs in preventing, treating, and ultimately curing dementia. In recent years, our researchers have highlighted the dangers of anti-psychotic drugs in dementia, discovered two genes that can increase the risk of developing frontotemporal dementia, and found that drugs which target the immune system could hold promise for improving memory in Alzheimer’s. These reakthroughs are all thanks to supporters who have generously left us a gift in their will.

Your support makes a difference

The support we receive from solicitors acting as executors is always much appreciated. When we receive a notification that someone has left a gift to Alzheimer’s Research UK in their will, we send a letter of thanks to the person who has notified us, along with a condolence card to pass to the family. We set out all the information we need from you, such as a copy of the will or any other relevant documents, and are happy to provide any help we can with the legacy administration. We are mindful that you may have a big case load, and we are always happy to help in whichever way works.

Join our regional list of solicitors

We provide our supporters with a regional list of solicitors that have experience of helping people affected by dementia to plan for the future. If you are a member of STEP and are Law Society accredited, and wish to join this list, please contact us using the details below. You can also sign up to receive our newsletter with updates about our research, which we send three times a year.

How we can help you

We have a guide to making or amending a will, including information about how to leave a gift to Alzheimer’s Research UK, which we send out to our supporters. We also have information guides available about the condition to help you support your clients. If you would like some copies of these to display in your offices please let us know.

With your help, we can accelerate future research progress and work towards tomorrow’s cure. Together we have the power to defeat dementia.

Contact our gifts in wills team

If you would like to learn more about what we do, please don’t hesitate to contact us on giftsinwills@alzheimersresearchuk.org or 01223 896606.

Charlotte Abrams is legacy and in memory marketing executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK

@ARUKnews www.alzheimersresearchuk.org

wills