Regina (Kensington and Chelsea Royal London Borough Council) v Ealing London Borough Council [2017] EWHC 24 (Admin)

24 Nov 2016; 13 Jan 2017Queen’s Bench Division: Judge Karen Walden-Smith sitting as a High Court judge

Local government — Homeless persons — Local connection referral — Defendant local authority’s housing duty ceasing when applicant refusing offer of accommodation — Claimant local authority referring further application for housing to defendant under local connection provisions — Whether defendant’s duty discharged by applicant’s previous refusal of accommodation — Whether defendant owing applicant new housing duty — Whether new housing duty on defendant arising only where material change in applicant’s circumstances — Housing Act 1996 (c 52), ss 193, 198(5), 200

A disabled mother of four children had lived in private accommodation for a number of years before her landlord commenced possession proceedings. Prior to her eviction she applied to the defendant local authority for housing assistance. The defendant accepted that it owed her a main housing duty pursuant to section 193 of the Housing Act 1996 but asserted that its duty had been discharged when she refused its offer of suitable accommodation. Following her eviction the mother made a separate application for housing assistance to the claimant, a neighbouring local authority, who accepted that it owed her the main housing duty but concluded that the conditions for a local connection referral were met and referred the main housing duty to the defendant pursuant to section 200 of 1996 Act. The defendant acknowledged that the conditions for a local connection referral were met but considered that it owed the mother no further duty in light of her earlier refusal of suitable accommodation. The claimant challenged that decision, by way of judicial review, on the ground that the referral imposed a new housing duty on the defendant.

On the claim for judicial review—

Held, claim allowed. The Housing Act 1996 created a statutory scheme in which there was no place for the judicial overlay of any further test. There was no need for a housing applicant to show a material change in circumstances prior to making a further application for housing assistance and the local authority was required to undertake the necessary statutory enquiries in all further applications, unless there was no relevant change in circumstances at all in which case there was no new application to consider. The claimant having accepted that it owed the applicant the main housing duty in section 193 of the 1996 Act and having referred the main housing duty to the defendant pursuant to section 200 of the Act, and the conditions of referral having been met, the defendant became subject to the duty under section 193. The mother’s second application following her eviction was not on exactly the same facts as her first application when she was subject to possession proceedings, and the fact that the defendant had discharged its duty towards her with respect to the first application for housing assistance did not entitle it to avoid the duty arising on the second application. The formal acceptance by the claimant of the main housing duty together with the proper acceptance by the defendant of the local connection referral imposed a new housing duty upon the defendant local authority which it was obliged to address. Accordingly, the defendant owed a main housing duty to the mother as a consequence of her second application for assistance (paras 22, 27–30, 31, 32, 34, 36).

Rikha Begum v Tower Hamlets London Borough Council [2005] 1 WLR 2103, CA applied.

R v Hammersmith and Fulham London Borough Council, Ex p O’Brian (1985) 84 LGR 202 disapproved.

Appearances: Matt Hutchings QC (instructed by Head of Tri Borough Legal Services) for the claimant. Emma Godfrey (instructed by Head of Legal and Democratic Services, Ealing London Borough Council) for the defendant.

Reported by: Thomas Barnes, solicitor.

Solicitors Journal case digest is prepared by the Incorporated Council of Law Reporting for England and Wales (ICLR)

