Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft v Liquimar Tankers Management Inc; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft v Pauline Shipping Ltd and another [2017] EWHC 161 (Comm)

Queen’s Bench Division: Cranston J

Conflict of laws — Jurisdiction under Parliament and Council Regulation — Exclusive jurisdiction — Parties subject to agreements containing asymmetric jurisdiction clause entitling borrower and guarantor to sue bank in England only but entitling bank to bring proceedings elsewhere — Borrower and guarantor starting proceedings against bank in Greece — Bank subsequently starting mirror proceedings in England — Borrower and guarantor applying for stay of English proceedings — Whether asymmetric jurisdiction clause conferring exclusive jurisdiction on English court in respect of borrower and guarantor’s claim — Whether court conferred with exclusive jurisdiction required to defer to court first seised — Whether English court required to stay proceedings — Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) No 1215/2012, arts 25, 29, 31

The claimant bank entered into loan agreements with three shipowning companies to finance the building of ships. The manager of those companies, a defendant in both actions, guaranteed the loans. The loan and guarantee agreements contained an asymmetric jurisdiction clause, which provided that the borrower and guarantor could only sue the bank in the English court but that the bank could bring proceedings against the borrower and guarantor in any court. The shipowning companies fell into arrears under the loans. In accordance with the terms of forbearance agreements entered into between the bank and the shipowning companies following the loan defaults, the ships were sold to discharge the loans. The forbearance agreements contained the same asymmetric jurisdiction clause. The funds realised from the sales were sufficient to discharge two of the loans only, with moneys remaining outstanding under the remaining loan. The manager of the shipowning companies brought proceedings in Greece seeking an order that its guarantee was discharged and that it was not liable to the bank for the outstanding moneys. Separately, the manager and one of the shipowning companies, the first defendant in the second action, brought proceedings in the same forum seeking damages in respect of loss of use of that company’s ship and for reputational loss. The bank commenced proceedings in England, which essentially mirrored the Greek proceedings. The dispute raised the issues whether the asymmetric jurisdiction clauses conferred exclusive jurisdiction on the English court within the terms of article 31(2) of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, if they did whether the English court had none the less to defer to the court first seised pursuant to article 29 of the Regulation, and whether asymmetric jurisdiction clauses were incompatible with article 25 of the Regulation and therefore could not trigger article 31(2).

On the defendants’ applications for a stay of the actions until the Greek proceedings had been heard—

Held, applications refused. Asymmetric jurisdiction clauses were agreements conferring exclusive jurisdiction within the meaning of article 31(2) of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012. They were not incompatible with article 25 of the Regulation. Even where the court designated as having exclusive jurisdiction was not the court first seised, article 31(2), and not article 29, of the Regulation applied. The asymmetric jurisdiction clause agreed between the claimant and defendants would therefore be upheld. The Greek court had been first seised in breach of that asymmetric jurisdiction clause, which conferred jurisdiction on the English court, and the defendants were not entitled to a stay of the bank’s actions in England for the Greek proceedings to be heard (paras 64, 68, 78, 80, 103).

Meeth v Glacetal (Case 23/78) [1978] ECR 2133, ECJ considered.

Appearances: Poonam Melwani QC (instructed by Stephenson Harwood LLP) for the claimant. James Brocklebank (instructed by Reed Smith LLP) for the defendants.

Reported by: Louise Hopson, solicitor.Solicitors Journal case digest is prepared by the Incorporated Council of Law Reporting for England and Wales (ICLR)

Commercial Financial services & Tax