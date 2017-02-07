Facebook Add comment

Hackney London Borough Council v Williams and another [2017] EWCA Civ 26 Court of Appeal: Sir Brian Leveson P, McFarlane , Burnett LJJ

Children — Support for children and families — Accommodation — Local authority accommodating children in foster care — Parents unable to provide accommodation for children and so not able to object to local authority accommodating children — Whether positive parental consent required before local authority permitted to accommodate children — Children Act 1989 (c 41), s 20

The police visited the claimant parents’ residence and, concluding that it was not in a fit state to be accommodation for their children, took all eight children into police protection under section 46 of the Children Act 1989. The parents were bailed to return to the police station at a later date, it being a condition of bail at all material times that neither parent should have unsupervised contact with any of the children. When the police protection expired after 72 hours the local authority, using section 20 of the 1989 Act, accommodated the children with foster carers for two months before returning them to the parents. Over the next six years the parents complained about the local authority’s handling of the case and in 2013 an ombudsman found that the local authority had been at fault in failing to record the parents’ consent to the section 20 accommodation. On the parents’ action for damages against the local authority, the judge extended the relevant limitation period and held, inter alia, that the local authority’s retention of the children after the intial 72-hour period of police protection had been unlawful in that, having regard to they were in breach of statutory duty under section 20 of the 1989 Act by failing to prove informed consent to the continued separation of the children from their parents. To that extent he allowed the claim and awarded damages.

On the local authority’s appeal—

Held, appeal allowed. It was necessary to determine what was required as a matter of law, as opposed to subsequently identified good practice, before the local authority were permitted to accommodate the children under section 20 of the Children Act 1989. There was no express statutory requirement upon a local authority to obtain a positive expression of consent from a parent before accommodating a child under the various provisions in section 20. Moreover, the previous case law had not authoritatively held, in a manner that was binding on the Court of Appeal, that positive parental consent was required, as a matter of construction of the statute, before a local authority might accommodate a child under section 20. The continued existence of the bail condition, which the local authority was neither responsible for nor had any obligation to take proactive steps to have removed, had the twin consequence that the parents were “prevented ... for whatever reason” from providing suitable accommodation and care for their children within the terms of section 20(1) and were not “able” to provide accommodation for them in order to trigger their statutory right to object (per section 20(7)). Therefore, the judge had been wrong to conclude that section 20 of the 1989 Act required the local authority to prove informed consent to the continued separation of the children from their parents. Accordingly, the retention of the children after the period of 72 hours had not been unlawful (paras 62, 68, 69, 74–76, 88, 89, 90).

R (G) v Nottingham City Council [2008] 1 FLR 1668, dicta of Hedley J in Coventry City Council v C [2013] 2 FLR 987, para 46 and dicta of Sir James Munby P in In re N (Children) (Adoption: Jurisdiction) [2016] 2 WLR 713, para 163, CA considered.

Per curiam. For reasons of good administration, the practice guidance given in the family court should continue to be followed, notwithstanding the limits of the underlying legal requirements in section 20 of the Children Act 1989, but a failure to follow it does not, of itself, give rise to an actionable wrong, or found a claim for judicial review (para 77).

Decision of Sir Robert Francis QC sitting as a deputy judge of the Queen’s Bench Division [2015] EWHC 2629 (QB) reversed in part.

Appearances: Ali Reza Sinai (instructed by Director of Legal and Democratic Services, Hackney London Borough Council) for the local authority. Christine Cooper and Eirwen Pierrot (instructed by Sky Solicitors, Ilford) for the parents.

Reported by: Fraser Peh, barrister.

Solicitors Journal case digest is prepared by the Incorporated Council of Law Reporting for England and Wales (ICLR)

Children