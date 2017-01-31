Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

Serious Fraud Office v Saleh [2017] EWCA Civ 18Court of Appeal: Moore-Bick , Tomlinson , Simon LJJ

Estoppel — Per rem judicatam — Issue estoppel — Canadian court in forfeiture proceedings making order that respondent lawfully acquiring shares in Canadian corporation — Serious Fraud Office subsequently obtaining property freezing order against proceeds of sale of shares in United Kingdom — Whether prosecuting authority estopped from obtaining order — Whether Canadian order judgment in rem — Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (c 29), s 5

The Serious Fraud Office applied under Part 5 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 for a property freezing order in respect of sums credited to an account at a bank in the United Kingdom. The money frozen by the order was the proceeds of sale of shares in a Canadian oil and petroleum corporation in which the respondent had owned shares. Forfeiture proceedings had been commenced against the respondent in the Canadian court but abandoned by the prosecuting authority before the substantive hearing. As a result the Canadian court made an order that the shares were neither crime related proceeds nor offence related property but were at all times, from the date on which they had been issued to the respondent, her property and had been lawfully acquired by her. The Serious Fraud Office was granted a property freezing order in respect of funds held in the UK bank account on the basis that the acquisition of the shares had been one of a series of corrupt transactions involving the respondent and others at the Canadian embassy so that the funds constituted property obtained through unlawful conduct and were therefore recoverable under the 2002 Act. The respondent applied to have the property freezing order discharged, primarily on the ground that the Canadian court had definitively determined that the shares were neither the proceeds of crime nor offence related property, that that was a declaration as to their status binding as against the world, so that the Canadian court order operated as a judgment in rem and the Serious Fraud Office was estopped from obtaining a property freezing order. The judge dismissed the application.

On appeal by the respondent—

Held, appeal dismissed. The issue was whether the Canadian court’s order, in particular paragraph 3, was (i) final and conclusive on the merits, and (ii) was a judgment in rem so as to bind the Serious Fraud Office and preclude any claim in the present proceedings. The Canadian order was plainly not the product of a decision-making process, in which the relevant facts were considered and weighed, in which the relevant principles of law were set out and applied to the facts found, and from which a conclusion was reached. There was no judgment in that sense at all, simply an order procured in the circumstances described. All that paragraph 3 of the Canadian order achieved was the appearance of a decision on the merits and the depiction of an order in rem. On proper analysis it was in fact neither. Furthermore, even if it were right that the Canadian order operated in rem, the only respect in which it did so was in relation to title to the shares in the corporation. Consequently, the order made by the Canadian court for the restoration of shares to their owner in consequence of the abandonment of forfeiture proceedings by the prosecuting authority in that jurisdiction, did not prevent the prosecuting authority in the United Kingdom from initiating proceedings against the proceeds of sale of those shares located within the United Kingdom (paras 50–59, 60, 61).

The Senna (No 2) [1985] 1 WLR 490, HL(E) applied.

Decision of Andrews J [2015] EWHC 2119 (QB); [2015] Lloyd’s Rep FC 629 affirmed.

Appearances: Nicholas Yeo (instructed by Stephenson Harwood LLP) for Mrs Saleh. Andrew Mitchell QC, Henry Forbes Smith and Fiona Jackson (instructed by Solicitor, Serious Fraud Office) for the Serious Fraud Office.

Reported by: Alison Sylvester, barrister.

