Davy v Pickering and others [2017] EWCA Civ 30Court of Appeal: Longmore , Lewison , David Richards LJJ

Company — Register — Restoration to register — Defendant company restored to register after being struck off — Claimant seeking directions preventing limitation period from running while company struck off — Whether appropriate to give direction sought — Companies Act 2006 (c 46), s 1032(3)

The defendant company was struck off the register of companies and dissolved. On the application of the claimant, who alleged that he had a claim for damages against the company arising from negligent investment advice given prior to its being struck off the register, the court made an an order under section 1032 of the Companies Act 2006 restoring the company to the register. The claimant sought a direction under section 1032(3) that the period during which the company had been struck off was not to count for limitation purposes. By section 1032(3) the court had power to give “such directions and make such provisions as seems just for placing the company and all other persons in the same position (as nearly as may be) as if the company had not been dissolved or struck off the register”. The judge made the direction sought, finding that there had been a small window of opportunity in which the claimant might have established the merits of his claim. The company, its sole director and its principal shareholders appealed against the making of the direction.

On the appeal—

Held, appeal allowed. The judge had been right to emphasise that the discretion conferred by section 1032(3) of the Companies Act 2006 was not unlimited but had to be exercised only for its stated purpose and, assuming a direction would meet that purpose, only if such a direction seemed just. In the context of an application for a limitation direction, the issue was the requisite degree of likelihood that a claimant would in fact have issued proceedings if the company had not been struck off the register. In the instant case, at the time of the hearing before the judge there had been little authoritative guidance on the circumstances in which a direction should be made in favour of a third party, as opposed to being made in favour of the company itself. However, the making of a limitation direction under section 1032(3) of the 2006 Act required the applicant to show a clear causal link between the dissolution of a company and the failure to bring proceedings within the applicable limitation period. The Court of Appeal had recently made clear that the test was one of probability. In the instant case, the judge had set the bar too low: a window of opportunity in which a step might have been taken was an insufficient basis for a direction under section 1032(3). It was therefore necessary for the court, applying the correct test, to consider whether, on the undisputed evidence and the facts found by the judge, the claimant had satisfied the purpose test. The answer was that he had not (paras 39, 51, 60–63, 67, 72–73, 76, 77, 78).

Tyman’s Ltd v Craven [1952] 2 QB 100, CA and County Leasing Asset Management Ltd v Hawkes [2016] 2 BCLC 427, CA considered.

Decision of Judge Keyser QC sitting as a High Court judge [2015] EWHC 380 (Ch); [2015] 2 BCLC 116 reversed.

Appearances: Guy Adams (instructed by Capital Law LLP) for the defendants. Seb Oram (instructed by Clarke Willmott LLP) for the claimant.

Reported by: Matthew Brotherton, barrister.

Solicitors Journal case digest is prepared by the Incorporated Council of Law Reporting for England and Wales (ICLR)