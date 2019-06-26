Women in Law Pledge launched to support equality at the top

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

Achieving gender equality at the top of the legal profession is central to the Women in Law Pledge, a new initiative launched jointly between the Law Society, the Bar Council and the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx).

It was launched at the Law Society's international symposium on gender equality on 20 June 2019 to drive forward gender equality in senior roles; and improve diversity in the profession.

The Pledge is aimed at all legal services providers but is also open to other legal organisations and associations, including those internationally; as well as those outside of the sector who want to show support for gender equality in law.

Those signing their name to the Pledge will be demonstrating a commitment to implement plans and targets for gender equality and to be transparent about progress. For example, they will be encouraged to have an action plan, covering at least three years, demonstrating how they intend to achieve their gender equality objectives.

Law Society president Christina Blacklaws said: “As a profession which strives to uphold justice, the legal profession must be at the forefront of the fight for gender equality and diversity in the workplace."

The Women in Law Pledge has the support of justice secretary David Gauke who said: "We know that a more balanced workforce is good for business and the wellbeing of organisations. It is only by working together that we will improve equality and diversity. I encourage all law firms and others to sign the pledge and ensure there is equal opportunity at all levels."

Law firms and other organisations can sign their names to the pledge here.

