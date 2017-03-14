Gambling addiction: The warning signs

Being able to address a gambling addiction is the first step towards resolving it, says Elizabeth Rimmer

Last week, sole practitioner Noel Sedgley was struck off the roll for dishonesty after admitting he had used more than £1.2m from his firm’s current account – which he later repaid – to support a sudden and uncharacteristic gambling addiction (see page 12).

People gamble for a wide range of reasons and, while gambling moderately is not a problem, it can become an addiction, and this is where it can become a mental health issue.

Stress can be a trigger for a gambling problem, where the person gambles as a way of escaping from their worries. Financial problems can also lead to gambling, as the person may try to solve their financial issues this way. But there are other reasons people gamble, including the adrenaline high; the thrill of trying to beat other players, the bookie, or the dealer; or the excitement of placing large bets.

There are a number of warning signs that people can look out for. They may be a compulsive gambler if they are spending more on gambling than they can afford: this can lead to serious debt.

Other signs include spending so much time gambling that other important areas of life are neglected, such as family or work; changes in feelings and behaviour, such as becoming depressed when losing or over-excited when winning; and, in some cases, inappropriate or criminal behaviour, such as lying about gambling or stealing to fund it.Compulsive behaviours have social, psychological, and biological origins. Social meaning and acceptance by others are important to everyone: for compulsive gamblers, this meaning and acceptance can be found in virtual gaming rooms, casinos, or at the bookmakers.

Gambling also changes how people feel psychologically. It allows an escape from normal life and the everyday struggles everyone experiences. During a period of gambling, the mind is occupied by the odds, the bet, the race, the actions of other gamers, and so on. It can be all-consuming, and therefore provides an exciting and distracting escape from ordinary life.

We don’t get many calls to the LawCare helpline about gambling, but if people are concerned that they have lost control of their gambling, there are a few things they can do to help themselves.As with the other issues we discuss with our callers, the first, and most important, step is to admit that there’s a problem. Talking about the problem can really help, and can start the process of dealing with the issue. We recommend people call us in the first instance, or a specialist organisation such as Gambling Anonymous.

Aside from seeking external help, people can also help themselves by avoiding locations and situations where the temptation to gamble may become too much. They can take control of their money with a budget, so they don’t spend it on gambling, although they may need help with this as it is a difficult change to make.

Our best advice would be to take one day at a time, and don’t set impossible targets by expecting everything to improve immediately.

Elizabeth Rimmer is CEO of LawCare

LawCare’s free, independent, and confidential helpline can be reached on 0800 279 6888