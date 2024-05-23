UK Law firms changing pricing models and adopting new tech to combat economic climate

UK law firms are responding to economic challenges by revising pricing models, cutting costs, and adopting new technology, according to a new research report from Litera, a global leader in law technology. The report highlights that 51% of UK firms have altered their pricing structures, 55% have reduced costs, and 57% have raised fees to navigate the economic climate.

In the global race for technological adoption, UK firms lead, with 60% integrating new tech solutions, outpacing the US (48%) and Australia (30%). This tech adoption has played a significant role in maintaining confidence among UK firms, with over 90% remaining optimistic about their profitability.

One notable finding is the shift towards alternative fee arrangements (AFAs), with 92% of UK firms using AFAs for nearly half or more of their work. Flat fees are particularly prevalent, with 90% of enterprise-sized UK firms using this arrangement, the highest rate among the regions surveyed.

The proactive embrace of technology is another area where UK firms excel. A significant 73% of UK firms plan to adopt AI technology over the next 12 months, positioning them ahead of their international counterparts. This strategy has helped UK firms mitigate the need for headcount reductions, with only 20% considering this option compared to 32% in the US and 46% in Australia.

Avaneesh Marwaha, Chairman of the Board at Litera, praised UK firms for their adaptive strategies, noting, “It is really encouraging to see how UK law firms are adapting to the current economic climate by adopting new technology. The UK had the lowest number of firms reporting plans to reduce headcount, suggesting that new technologies have bolstered their confidence in enhancing profitability and operational efficiency."

Marwaha also highlighted the shift in fee arrangements, attributing the popularity of flat fees to successful tech adoption and increased confidence within the industry. He explained, “The data has revealed that fee arrangements have changed drastically across all regions in response to economic headwinds. Flat fees have become the most popular option for enterprise-sized law firms in the UK, likely due to the confidence gained from tech adoption, providing greater assurances around profitability.”

UK law firms' strategic changes and rapid technological integration demonstrate resilience and forward-thinking in navigating economic challenges, setting a strong example on the global stage.