Litigation funding matures

Third-party backing is no longer just for David vs Goliath battles, explains Patrick Walsh

The dispute funding industry is growing, with more options for claimants than ever before. It is an incredible tool to grow a law firm and help clients. However, there are some important items to consider before leveraging this tool for your firm and your claimant clients.

About four to five years ago it is more than likely that funders were approaching solicitors with a finance tool for their claimant clients. They were coming to you and discussing the cases you had and how they may be able to help. This still occurs but increasingly as funding becomes more understood by clients as part of the legal landscape, they are approaching funders and brokers directly. It is important to consider this shift closely for several reasons. The main reason being that the relationship has changed. It is now in your interests to have relationships with funders and brokers. They can bring work to you.

Charlie Lightfoot, a partner at Jenner & Block, describes his relationship with Iain McKenny, general counsel of disputes at Vannin Capital, as a ‘two way street’. ‘It’s not just me who brings opportunities to them,’ he says, ‘the market is now moving and clients are going directly to funders and asking for recommendations on law firms.’ Lightfoot feels this trend is set to continue, especially as awareness of funders increases.

Financing litigation is not only maturing as an industry but also changing how law firms think about growing their revenues. Since September 2015 Lightfoot has been growing the Jenner & Block’s London office: ‘Third-party funding is an important part of growing work, staying busy, and finding new work.’

The process of securing funding can be lengthy. The litigation itself often running for several years after an agreement is reached and a funding agreement signed. The relationship you share with the funders and brokers is crucial to ensuring this process is smooth for all stakeholders. These agreements can take a long time to secure. Furthermore, as the case runs you will be in touch with each other frequently. Having a funder or broker that you trust and have a rapport with is fundamental to a fruitful relationship.

Litigation funding is still most commonly used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the classic ‘David vs Goliath’ instance. However, as the market has matured the instances within which funding litigation is applicable has grown. Larger companies now see third-party funding as a way to hedge their risk. They can seek outside capital and thus remove the risk of litigation from their balance sheets entirely.

As Sophie Lamb, a partner at Latham and Watkins, explains: ‘I have listed companies and multinational groups as my clients and they are equally as interested in funding... they think about it in practical economic terms... and are deciding what is the best use of their capital over the next three years.’

This has led to a maturity in the audience who may be interested in exploring the funding of their litigation. To suit this growing audience the range of funding options have also grown. There are no generic templates and thus the process of choosing which structure to take is growing in complexity and sophistication.

The presence of a third-party funder communicates that an industry professional believes in the case and the team representing the client. Professional funders aren’t in the business of backing spurious litigation. Therefore, if they have decided to back a case they have only done so after a vigorous assessment of its merits . They are also well staffed and hire the best talent. Their endorsement of a case can be a huge benefit.

The other side of the coin is their refusal to fund a case can be bad news. Especially if you are approaching multiple funders or brokers. If a group of well-informed and well-educated peers have passed on the opportunity it will raise serious concerns for the other brokers or funders.

The litigation funding industry continues to mature and as stated by Latham and Watkins’ Lamb it is ‘now a very important part of this market and that isn’t going to change’. Law firms need to become familiar with the options available to them and their clients. The industry is constantly evolving and keeping up with these shifts will be a challenge. The best way to forge ahead is to build a great relationship with brokers and funders in the space.

Patrick Walsh is the owner of Funding-Litigation.com a website dedicated to third-party funding @LitigationFund_

