King’s College London students to staff free law clinic

Third year law students at King’s College London are teaming up with lawyers from Stowe Family Law to offer free legal advice at the King’s Legal Clinic.

The clinic will provide advice to members of the public, staff and students, with law students working under the supervision of qualified family lawyers, Graham Coy and Alice Wightman.

They will interview clients, analyse their legal problems and research the issues involved in each client’s case.

“Since the removal of legal aid for the majority of family law cases more people are having to represent themselves, frequently with disastrous outcomes,” says Graham Co, partner at Stowe Family Law in Chancery Lane.

He added: “Having professional and specialist legal advice can be life-changing and make a positive difference to somebody’s future.

“Alice and I are delighted to be involved in the King’s Legal Clinic, supporting both the students and clients by sharing our expertise at Stowe Family Law.”

Shaila Pal, director of clinical legal education and supervising solicitor at the clinic, said the need for pro bono advice in family law is considerable, with disadvantaged groups and people with limited means desperately needing specialist assistance.

She added: “‘We are very pleased to be partnering with Stowe Family Law on this invaluable service for the community.

“It is also a great opportunity for King’s students to work with specialist lawyers providing high-quality advice and increase access to justice.”

The joint legal clinic will officially launch on Wednesday 23 October at King’s Legal Clinic at the Dickson Poon School of Law, King’s College London. The clinic will operate by appointment only.

