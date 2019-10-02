Judiciary explained with new online course

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

An online course designed to explain the workings and purpose of the modern judiciary to young people across England and Wales has been launched by judges.

The Modern Judiciary: Who they are, what they do and why it matters is a massive online open course (MOOC) developed by the judiciary in partnership with King’s College London and will be freely accessible by the general public when it goes live in January 2020.

Lasting for four to five weeks with a commitment of two to three hours a week required, those logging on to the course will cover the work of the judiciary, examine judges’ portrayal in the media and learn how to understand judgments.

No previous legal knowledge is required to enrol.

The format will include a range of interactive content, including quizzes, mini-lectures, articles, case studies and interviews with judges.

Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice, said it is vitally important that the public understands what a modern judge’s role is so they can have confidence in the decisions they make.

“The work of the judiciary is often surrounded by myth based on an outdated view of judges and I hope that this course will be both interesting and informative,” he added.

James Lee, reader in English law and vice-dean (education) for the Dickson Poon School of Law at King’s College London said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the judiciary on this exciting project, building upon King’s long tradition of engagement with the Judiciary and professions.

"It is an opportunity to promote public understanding of the judge to a wide audience, incorporating a range of perspectives on the law.”

A video trailer for the course can be viewed at www.judiciary.uk/mooc where applicants can also pre-register for enrolment.

Litigation