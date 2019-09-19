Kingsley Napley acquires Archon Solicitors

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

Kingsley Napley has bought out boutique employment firm Archon Solicitors to strengthen its employment practice.

Effective from 30 September 2019, Archon’s employment lawyers will move into Kingsley Napley’s offices to form a seven-partner, 11-associate employment team and Archon will cease to operate as an independent firm.

This is Kingsley Napley’s first acquisition for around 25 years.

Archon managing partner Corinne Aldridge will become head of Kingsley Napley’s employment team. Her fellow partners, Nick Ralph and Niki Southern, plus six associates and consultant Rob McCreath will work alongside the firm’s existing employment team (comprising four partners: Richard Fox, Adrian Crawford, Adam Lambert and Andreas White, and five associates).

Kingsley Napley managing partner Linda Woolley (pictured) said: “This is a rare acquisition for Kingsley Napley and is testament to the strong cultural and practice fit between our firm and Archon.”

She added: “Corinne and her colleagues are a great fit for us and our client base. With such a strong track-record in contentious employment matters, and their focus on the City, financial and professional services, the combined team will enjoy an outstanding reputation.”

Archon managing partner Corinne Aldridge said: “We are joining a talented team ripe for additional resource and the expertise that we offer. Moreover, Kingsley Napley’s wider platform will be of huge benefit to our existing and future clients. This heralds a new start for us all and we cannot wait to get started.”

Business development & Strategy Employment