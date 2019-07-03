SRA: continuing competency regime well received by solicitors

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

The removal of the requirement for solicitors to undertake 16 hours a year of continuing professional development has not resulted in a decline in the quality of solicitors’ work, according to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) - but not all solicitors are compliant with the new regime.

Since the new continuing competence system was introduced in 2016, solicitors must now declare the training and development they have undergone during the last year in their annual renewal application.

The SRA recently surveyed 500 law firms and undertook a thematic review of 20 firms to look at how the new approach has been received by firms and solicitors.

It said the new regime has been “well received” by law firms, with 39% of respondents saying the changes had improved the competence of solicitors.

More than half of firms reported no change to their levels of learning and development and had not experienced any significant problems with implementing the new system.

Most firms also said the associated costs had gone down because of a better focus of activity on specific roles and teams.

Individual solicitors said the new approach enabled them to better identify their needs. However, the SRA said a small number of solicitors “are consistently failing to return their continuing competence declaration, or in some cases are making a nil return”.

The SRA said it will be writing to them and will consider disciplinary action if there is a failure to comply with the regulatory requirements.

