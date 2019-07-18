CILEx appoints Matthew Foster president

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

The Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx) has appointed Matthew Foster as President as of today, alongside a call for equality of opportunity within the legal profession.

As the 56th CILEx president, Foster takes over from personal injury specialist Phil Sherwood and will chair the board of CILEx Professional.

Foster has spent his legal career working in local government, first in public law, advising mainly on social care cases, and more recently in data protection, which he still advises on in his current role at Wrexham County Borough Council.

Outlining ambitious plans for the next 12 months, Foster said: “I want to see us lobbying even more vociferously for changes to out-of-date laws that fail to give our members equality of opportunity within the legal profession.

“Whether it’s the ability to apply for higher judicial posts, international recognition under the EU Lawyer Recognition Directive, or the ability to sign or certify certain legal documents, I want to carry on the great work that has been undertaken under Phil’s presidency and push for change.”

He also highlighted the ongoing problems facing vulnerable people, who are often unable to gain access to justice and pledged this would be another focus for campaigning under his presidency.

Having recently reviewed its qualifications, Foster will be working closely with the CILEx Executive to ensure members’ and other stakeholder views are reflected in the development of new qualification pathways.

“Encouraging more people into the profession and developing a clearer, simpler, more integrated route to qualification as a CILEx lawyer are other key priorities,” he said.

“As someone who left school at 16, CILEx has been a constant throughout my career. Without the education and support I have had from CILEx, I would have never been able to become a lawyer. I want to encourage others interested in becoming a legal career to consider the CILEx route.”

