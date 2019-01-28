Costs ABS enters administration

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Manchester-based Just Costs Solicitors has gone into administration, according to reports today.

It is reported that rescue and recovery firm Leonard Curtis was appointed on Friday and that staff have been made redundant.

The news comes less than two years after the current business was established from a pre-pack deal, acquiring the assets of predecessor firm Just Costs Limited.

Just Costs was founded by Paul Shenton, with Jodi Booth and Adam Quinn was directors.

Both Quinn and Booth have been terminated as directors of the business according to Companies House filings.

Just Costs, which was set up for the first time in 2006, was the first firm to focus solely on costs.

It became an ABS in 2013 but seems to have struggled in the wake of the Jackson reforms. Its first administration in 2017 followed a failure to meet the voluntarily agreed repayment schedule of £33,000 per month to creditors over the course of 24 months.

Shenton and Leonard Curtis are yet to respond to requests for comment.

