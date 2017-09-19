Law Society backs calls for post-Brexit security cooperation

Government pledges new security, law enforcement, and criminal justice partnership with EU

The Law Society has welcomed yesterday’s call for continued cooperation on criminal justice and security after the UK leaves the European Union.

Responding to government proposals published yesterday, Law Society vice president Christina Blacklaws said “it is in everyone’s best interests” to continue to cooperate with the EU on criminal justice and security post-Brexit.

“The Law Society has long stressed the importance of maintaining close and effective collaboration with the EU on matters of criminal justice and security – something the government has clearly recognised,” she said.

In ‘Security, law enforcement and criminal justice’, the government pledged to work towards a comprehensive new security, law enforcement, and criminal justice partnership with the EU after Brexit.

Blacklaws said the new deal should include ways to continue “participation in crucial criminal justice infrastructure, such as the European Arrest Warrant and the Schengen Information System, or find an effective substitute for them”.

She concluded: “While much remains to be done, this paper signals a positive intention from government to maintain a high level of cooperation with the EU on criminal justice and security matters – vital in these uncertain times.”

Launching the 22-page future partnership paper yesterday, Brexit secretary David Davis described cross-border cooperation as “crucial” in light of the rapidly evolving shared threats affecting both the UK and the EU.

“Together with the EU we have developed some of the world’s most sophisticated systems in the fight against crime – because cross-border cooperation is absolutely crucial if we’re to keep our citizens safe and bring criminals to justice,” he added.

Home secretary Amber Rudd pointed towards the recent terror attacks in London, Manchester, and other parts of Europe and said the paper was “the first step towards reaching an agreement to ensure we continue to protect millions of people across Europe”.

Hannah Gannagé-Stewart, reporter

hannah.gannage-stewart@solicitorsjournal.co.uk

EU & International Crime