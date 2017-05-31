You are here

Third SQE consultation opts for single assessment organisation

SRA to start procurement process in first quarter of 2018

31 May 2017

The Solicitors Regulation Authority has formally kick-started the introduction of the new Solicitors Qualifying Examination with the publication of a draft statutory instrument setting out a new framework for the admission of solicitors in England and Wales.

The draft regulations are part of a third consultation based on a September 2020 go-live date for SQE, which the SRA has decided will be delivered by a single assessment organisation. The regulator had earlier left the door open as to whether it would involve more than one.

‘We’ll be going out to procurement to find an assessment partner for SQE in February or March next year [2018] and then work with this partner on the phasing in of the new system,’ policy director Crispin Passmore told Solicitors Journal.

Experts, academics, universities and the profession will be consulted, the SRA said as it unveiled the draft regulations.

The proposed rules confirm that the SRA will not require prospective solicitors to have a law degree, despite the Bar deciding in March to retain this as a minimum requirement.

‘We’ve had discussions with the Legal Services Board and the Bar about this and this won’t change our decision not to require candidates to have a law degree,’ said Passmore.

The draft regulations also crystallise the two-stage process for admission – an exam testing candidates’ academic knowledge (SQE1) and another assessing their practical legal skills (SQE2) – and the requirement for a minimum of two years’ work experience with no more than four separate employers.

Candidates with relevant experience may be exempt on an ad hoc basis if the SRA is satisfied that their qualification or experience demonstrate they have acquired the prescribed competences.

The satisfactory character and suitability test will remain, with applicants being assessed at the point of admission.

Jean-Yves Gilg is editor-in-chief at Solicitors Journal

@jeanyvesgilg jean-yves.gilg@solicitorsjournal.co.uk

