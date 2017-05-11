Bar and CILEx back online legal education portal

The Lawyer Portal to make careers in law ‘accessible to all’, says its managing director

The Bar Council and the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives have both given their backing to a new online legal education resource aimed at those considering a career in law.

Launched on 25 April, The Lawyer Portal houses hundreds of pages of information created by law firms, lawyers, law tutors, and representative bodies aimed at highlighting the various routes into the profession.

The content includes step-by-step guides on the study of law, work experience, and training opportunities. There is also advice on applying and interviewing for a law career.

Victoria Hurdley, director of development at CILEx, said TLP will provide ‘a valuable insight into various pathways for a career in law’, while Sam Mercer, head of equality and diversity at the Bar Council, added: ‘Importantly, the portal will be live, so any new developments or changes to qualifying as a lawyer will be available.’

‘The Bar Council’s commitment to diversity and inclusion reflects our own ambition of a law career being accessible to all, whatever their background,’ remarked Rachel Davis, TLP’s managing director. ‘We strongly believe that anyone with great potential should have great opportunity and our platform aims to help make that belief a reality.’

On CILEx, she added: ‘We look forward to showcasing not only the chartered legal executive profession but also working closely with CILEx on diversity and inclusion issues to ensure that these career pathways are accessible to all, whatever their background.’

TLP is the second platform created by The Career Portal. The group’s first venture, The Medic Portal, which partnered with The Royal Society of Medicine, is used by 400,000-plus aspiring medics and hundreds of schools across three continents.

With the backing of lawyers, the group is aiming to replicate this success in the legal sector, ensuring that the best and the brightest individuals are exposed to all the opportunities available in law.

