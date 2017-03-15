SRA closes RMJ Solicitors

Regulator intervenes over possible accounts rule breach

Liverpool firm RMJ Solicitors has been closed down by the Solicitors Regulation Authority over concerns about breaches of the regulator’s accounts rules.

RMJ Solicitors, which is based at Exchange Flags in Liverpool’s commercial district, practises in debt recovery, litigation, personal injury, professional negligence, claims management, and banking and finance.

The firm is run by sole practitioner Robert Metcalfe, who has been automatically suspended from practising as a solicitor.

The SRA intervened after Metcalfe failed to comply with sections 31 and 32 of the Solicitors Act 1974 (as amended), namely the SRA Principles 2011, the SRA Accounts Rules 2011, and the SRA Code of Conduct 2011.The intervention means the regulator has closed the firm with immediate effect to protect clients’ interests and money.

‘No further details can be disclosed. It is only if disciplinary proceedings become necessary that any information is released into the public domain,’ said a spokesperson for the regulator. ‘The SRA will now complete its investigation and decide on the appropriate course of action. There is no timescale for how long this work will take.’

The SRA spokesperson said Shacklocks Solicitors has been appointed as the agent to deal with all matters currently held by RMJ Solicitors. The Mansfield-headquartered firm will assess all ongoing matters and deal with those of greatest need first.

Clients of RMJ Solicitors have been advised not to contact either the agent or the SRA at this time. However, any queries can be directed to Marion Vesey, managing partner of Shacklocks Solicitors.

Matthew Rogers is a legal reporter at Solicitors Journal

matthew.rogers@solicitorsjournal.co.uk | @lex_progress

