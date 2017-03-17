Solicitors Journal Awards 2017: Shortlist revealed

Finalists for Legal Personality and the SJ Lifetime Achievement Award winner to be announced soon

The shortlist for the Solicitors Journal Awards 2017 has now been announced. A large number of high-quality entries were received and the awards judges had a difficult time selecting their shortlist. View the shortlist now.

The Awards bring together the elite of the legal profession to showcase and celebrate their achievements over the last year. There are 18 Awards categories covering all aspects of legal practice which have been judged by an influential and respected judging panel.

Ed Fletcher, CEO of Fletchers Solicitors, commented on being shortlisted: ‘We couldn’t be happier about being shortlisted for Personal Injury Team of the Year at one of the most respected award ceremonies in our industry. Fletchers Solicitors is on a journey to become a top 100 law firm by 2018 so by being recognised as leading the way and innovating in our sector, we feel ever closer to achieving our goal.’

For Hodge Jones & Allen, being part of the Awards will help them celebrate their 40th anniversary: ‘We’re delighted to be recognised in three categories of the Solicitors Journal Awards in our special anniversary year. We have a proud history of enabling individuals to have access to justice where otherwise they might be denied it and that remains as strong today as it did when we began 40 years ago. It is wonderful for the firm to receive recognition.’

The dazzling awards ceremony will be held on 17 May 2017 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London, hosted by Brian Moore, ex-England rugby player and City lawyer. The evening will include a drinks reception, three-course dinner, the awards ceremony, and the awards after party. Find out more about the awards.

2017 Awards categories:

Chambers of the Year

Commercial Team of the Year

Commercial Property Team of the Year

Conveyancing Team of the Year

Diversity Scheme of the Year

Employment Team of the Year

Family Team of the Year

Law Firm of the Year

Legal Aid Team of the Year

Legal Education Provider of the Year

Litigation Team of the Year

Personal Injury Team of the Year

Private Client Team of the Year

Pro Bono Team of the Year

Rising Star

Working in Partnership

More to come...

Two additional awards, Legal Personality of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award, will also be presented on the night.

Susan Lacey, senior partner at Farnfields Solicitors which has been shortlisted in two categories, said: ‘To be shortlisted in the Solicitors Journal Awards in two categories – Private Client Team of the Year and Commercial Property Team of the year – is an absolute honour and a real tribute to the hard work of our teams to grow the business through innovation, delivering excellent legal services to our clients and a passion to help.’

To find out more about attending the awards ceremony please contact Ciaran McManus on +44 (0)207 549 8673 or email ciaran.mcmanus@wilmingtonplc.com.

SOLICITORS JOURNAL AWARDS 2017