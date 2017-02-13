Solicitors Journal Awards 2017: Entry deadline 14 February

Don’t miss out on your chance to be recognised alongside the elite of the industry

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

The Solicitors Journal Awards are designed to showcase and celebrate solicitors, law firms, barristers, chambers, and other legal professionals who are making significant contributions to the legal services sector.

Celebrating the best in the legal profession, the Solicitors Journal Awards 2017 will be held on 17 May at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London. Hosted by ex-England rugby player and solicitor Brian Moore, the black-tie evening will include a drinks reception, three-course dinner, awards ceremony, and after party.

Enter now

The entry process is quick and easy. All we need from you is a 100-word covering statement, a maximum 600-word awards submission, and any supporting documentation of your choosing.

Awards categories:

• Chambers of the Year – NEW

• Commercial Team of the Year

• Commercial Property Team of the Year – NEW

• Conveyancing Team of the Year – NEW

• Diversity Scheme of the Year- NEW

• Employment Team of the Year

• Family Team of the Year

• Law Firm of the Year – NEW

• Legal Aid Team of the Year

• Legal Education Provider of the Year

• Litigation Team of the Year

• Personal Injury Team of the Year

• Private Client Team of the Year

• Pro Bono Team of the Year

• Rising Star

• Working in Partnership (Supplier Award) NEW

All categories will be judged by an influential and respected judging panel comprised of specialists in the relevant area of practice.

John van der Luit-Drummond, deputy editor of Solicitors Journal and Awards judge, said: ‘Building on the success of last year’s inaugural awards hosted by Andrew Marr, we look forward to celebrating the cream of the legal profession and their marvellous achievements in the past 12 months. I am particularly pleased to see the introduction of the Diversity Scheme of the Year to reward initiatives which aim to increase diversity in the profession.’

For more information and to enter visit: www.solicitorsjournalawards.com

Business development & Strategy Career development

SOLICITORS JOURNAL AWARDS 2017